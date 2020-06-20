All apartments in Montgomery
345 Arthur Street Unit D
345 Arthur Street Unit D

345 Arthur St · No Longer Available
Location

345 Arthur St, Montgomery, AL 36107
Highland Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
345 Arthur Street Unit D Available 06/19/20 ***COMING SOON*** Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath For ONLY $495 - Recently updated 1 bed 1 bath for only $495! This quad-plex unit is super convenient to downtown, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. This property has new paint, recently new carpet, and recently new counter-tops. Did I mention it is also extremely low maintenance! Lawn-care included, utilities are set at $150 per month (Making total rent $645) so you don't have to worry about paying utility deposits or ever have to worry about your bills going up and down. Call us today to schedule a viewing at 334-345-0186 or visit our website 334Rentals.com for more information and to fill out an online application.

(RLNE5850474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Arthur Street Unit D have any available units?
345 Arthur Street Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 345 Arthur Street Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
345 Arthur Street Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Arthur Street Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Arthur Street Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 345 Arthur Street Unit D offer parking?
No, 345 Arthur Street Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 345 Arthur Street Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Arthur Street Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Arthur Street Unit D have a pool?
No, 345 Arthur Street Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 345 Arthur Street Unit D have accessible units?
No, 345 Arthur Street Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Arthur Street Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Arthur Street Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Arthur Street Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Arthur Street Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
