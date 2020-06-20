Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

345 Arthur Street Unit D Available 06/19/20 ***COMING SOON*** Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath For ONLY $495 - Recently updated 1 bed 1 bath for only $495! This quad-plex unit is super convenient to downtown, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. This property has new paint, recently new carpet, and recently new counter-tops. Did I mention it is also extremely low maintenance! Lawn-care included, utilities are set at $150 per month (Making total rent $645) so you don't have to worry about paying utility deposits or ever have to worry about your bills going up and down. Call us today to schedule a viewing at 334-345-0186 or visit our website 334Rentals.com for more information and to fill out an online application.



(RLNE5850474)