3373 Arborfield Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

This fully remodeled 3 bedroom home has hardwood and new tile flooring, all new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and new lighting. The kitchen has a brand new tile backsplash, a breakfast bar, and newly refinished cabinets. The master bathroom has all new fixtures, a double vanity, new tile throughout, and dual shower heads. There's also a large laundry room with storage area. Outside, the fenced in big back yard has a two-story garage, a separate raised area with decorative fencing that would make a perfect family picnic area or play area for the kids, and a spacious covered patio. There's also an enclosed carport and covered driveway. This is a perfect little gem and is ready for you to call it home TODAY! ONLY 3.54 MOLES TO GUNTER AFB AND ONLY 5.76 MILES TO MAXWELL AFB.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available 8/10/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.