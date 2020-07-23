All apartments in Montgomery
Find more places like 3373 Arborfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
3373 Arborfield Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 9:40 PM

3373 Arborfield Road

3373 Arborfield Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2115765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3373 Arborfield Road, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This fully remodeled 3 bedroom home has hardwood and new tile flooring, all new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and new lighting. The kitchen has a brand new tile backsplash, a breakfast bar, and newly refinished cabinets. The master bathroom has all new fixtures, a double vanity, new tile throughout, and dual shower heads. There's also a large laundry room with storage area. Outside, the fenced in big back yard has a two-story garage, a separate raised area with decorative fencing that would make a perfect family picnic area or play area for the kids, and a spacious covered patio. There's also an enclosed carport and covered driveway. This is a perfect little gem and is ready for you to call it home TODAY! ONLY 3.54 MOLES TO GUNTER AFB AND ONLY 5.76 MILES TO MAXWELL AFB.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available 8/10/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3373 Arborfield Road have any available units?
3373 Arborfield Road has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3373 Arborfield Road have?
Some of 3373 Arborfield Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3373 Arborfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
3373 Arborfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3373 Arborfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 3373 Arborfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 3373 Arborfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 3373 Arborfield Road offers parking.
Does 3373 Arborfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3373 Arborfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3373 Arborfield Road have a pool?
No, 3373 Arborfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 3373 Arborfield Road have accessible units?
No, 3373 Arborfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3373 Arborfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3373 Arborfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3373 Arborfield Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl
Montgomery, AL 36117
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36116
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln
Montgomery, AL 36117
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks
Montgomery, AL 36116

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMontgomery 2 Bedroom Apartments
Montgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Pet Friendly ApartmentsButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALCalera, ALOpelika, ALMillbrook, AL
Greenville, ALTroy, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity