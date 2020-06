Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3222 Elsberry Road Available 07/30/20 3222 Elsberry Road - Welcome Home to 3222 Elsberry Road!

This is a charming 3bedroom/1bath home in the Elsmeade Community! The home features a relaxing front and back porch area and a fully fenced backyard. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space and flows into the dining room which features hardwood floors. The laundry room is next to the kitchen and it has extra pantry storage. There is a formal living room off the front of the house. The oversized family room is the heart of this home featuring hardwood floors and a gas log fireplace. The bedrooms have ceiling fans in each room. If you need storage this house has 2 extra closets in the hall area. This one won't last long, so contact us today at 334-603-8101 to pre-apply and schedule your viewing.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



