Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

SHOWING WILL BEGIN AFTER THE 15TH AS OF RIGHT NOW! 2 bed, 1 bathroom quaint Cloverdale charmer located in the cul-de-sac on Norman Bridge Ct.! This home has a large front living room and entertaining area and 2 good sized bedrooms ideal for roommates or a young couple. Dining room is located just of the living area and leads directly into the kitchen and separate laundry area which has a built-in space perfect for food storage. The bathroom has single vanity, shower/tub combo, and built-ins for storage.