Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1535 St. Charles

1535 St Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1535 St Charles Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36107
Capitol Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath home in Montgomery - Thank you for choosing Good Faith Property Management. We look forward to serving you! For a full list of vacancies, please visit www.goodfaithpm.com

Do not miss this SUPER CUTE fully renovated, spacious home. This home is located in the beautiful, historic neighborhood of Capitol Heights. This home has all the charm and character of historic homes and has been well maintained. This home features original hardwood floors, fireplace, inside laundry, spacious bedrooms and appliances are included. Move right in and relax under the pergola on your back porch. Or relax on your front porch and greet your sweet neighbors. This home is move-in ready and waiting for you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 St. Charles have any available units?
1535 St. Charles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 St. Charles have?
Some of 1535 St. Charles's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 St. Charles currently offering any rent specials?
1535 St. Charles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 St. Charles pet-friendly?
No, 1535 St. Charles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 1535 St. Charles offer parking?
No, 1535 St. Charles does not offer parking.
Does 1535 St. Charles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 St. Charles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 St. Charles have a pool?
No, 1535 St. Charles does not have a pool.
Does 1535 St. Charles have accessible units?
No, 1535 St. Charles does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 St. Charles have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 St. Charles does not have units with dishwashers.
