Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1534 Midway Street -

Welcome Home to 1534 Midway. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Enter the front door to a nice size living room, and then into the eat in kitchen. there is a laundry room with a separate entrance to the back yard. The back yard is large and fully fenced in for those family gatherings. this home won't last long. To schedule a showing, please call AHI Properties at 334-603-8101.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



(RLNE5823317)