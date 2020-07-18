2806 RALSTON ROAD

Amenities

Cutest Midtown remodeled cottage available for rent August 11, 2020! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is just under 1000 sqft, & received a big facelift 1 yr ago: New bathroom and kitchen. Brand new luxury click locking vinyl flooring installed throughout, along with new paint, fixtures & metal roof! Furnace just installed last Winter. Huge private backyard is fully fenced. Wonderful front porch for drinking your morning coffee. Carport is attached with a second side entrance into home. Living Room is bright & sunny, with formal dining area and welcoming Kitchen. Comes with washer/dryer! Located on quiet, well-kept Midtown street with not much through traffic. Perfect location for professors, nurses, residents or anyone looking for close access to all that Midtown and Downtown Mobile has to offer! Very easy access to Interstate, favorite restaurants/coffee shops and shopping. Tenant pays utilities & handles lawncare. Call for more information & tour details!