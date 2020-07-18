All apartments in Mobile
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2806 RALSTON ROAD

2806 Ralston Road · No Longer Available
Mobile
Dauphin Acres
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2806 Ralston Road, Mobile, AL 36606
Dauphin Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
garage
Cutest Midtown remodeled cottage available for rent August 11, 2020! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is just under 1000 sqft, & received a big facelift 1 yr ago: New bathroom and kitchen. Brand new luxury click locking vinyl flooring installed throughout, along with new paint, fixtures & metal roof! Furnace just installed last Winter. Huge private backyard is fully fenced. Wonderful front porch for drinking your morning coffee. Carport is attached with a second side entrance into home. Living Room is bright & sunny, with formal dining area and welcoming Kitchen. Comes with washer/dryer! Located on quiet, well-kept Midtown street with not much through traffic. Perfect location for professors, nurses, residents or anyone looking for close access to all that Midtown and Downtown Mobile has to offer! Very easy access to Interstate, favorite restaurants/coffee shops and shopping. Tenant pays utilities & handles lawncare. Call for more information & tour details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 RALSTON ROAD have any available units?
2806 RALSTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile, AL.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 RALSTON ROAD have?
Some of 2806 RALSTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 RALSTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2806 RALSTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 RALSTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2806 RALSTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile.
Does 2806 RALSTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2806 RALSTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 2806 RALSTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2806 RALSTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 RALSTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 2806 RALSTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2806 RALSTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2806 RALSTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 RALSTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 RALSTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
