Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included. Tenant responsible for power and cable/internet. Water is paid for by the owner. These condos are conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and colleges as well as easy access to I65.