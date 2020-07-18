All apartments in Lee County
177 LEE ROAD 2084
177 LEE ROAD 2084

177 Lee Road 2084 · No Longer Available
177 Lee Road 2084, Lee County, AL 36877

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
parking
garage
Located in Smiths Crossing nice brick home with private backyard. This home features a large great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. It has a split bedroom plan with a large master bedroom & lovely master bath featuring a double vanity, separate tub & shower, plus a large walk-in closet. There are 2 other nice bedrooms on the other side of the home along with a hall bathroom. The formal dining room has been enclosed for another bedroom or office. Located in a wonderful school district.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 177 LEE ROAD 2084 have any available units?
177 LEE ROAD 2084 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee County, AL.
What amenities does 177 LEE ROAD 2084 have?
Some of 177 LEE ROAD 2084's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 LEE ROAD 2084 currently offering any rent specials?
177 LEE ROAD 2084 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 LEE ROAD 2084 pet-friendly?
No, 177 LEE ROAD 2084 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 177 LEE ROAD 2084 offer parking?
Yes, 177 LEE ROAD 2084 offers parking.
Does 177 LEE ROAD 2084 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 LEE ROAD 2084 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 LEE ROAD 2084 have a pool?
No, 177 LEE ROAD 2084 does not have a pool.
Does 177 LEE ROAD 2084 have accessible units?
No, 177 LEE ROAD 2084 does not have accessible units.
Does 177 LEE ROAD 2084 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 LEE ROAD 2084 has units with dishwashers.
Does 177 LEE ROAD 2084 have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 LEE ROAD 2084 does not have units with air conditioning.
