Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Newcastle Townhouse 1 - Property Id: 313895



It is a brand new townhouse with all new appliances, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and new cooling and heating system.

This new townhouse has two bed rooms, two both rooms and a study room. The living room and master bed rooms have celling fans. The kitchen connected to dining area.

It is a perfect move-in ready townhouse located within walking distance to schools and shopping.

Master bedroom has large master bath and a walk-in closet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6141-townley-ct-mccalla-al/313895

Property Id 313895



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5940353)