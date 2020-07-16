All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like
6141 Townley Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, AL
/
6141 Townley Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6141 Townley Ct

6141 Townley Ct · (205) 447-5032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6141 Townley Ct, Jefferson County, AL 35111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newcastle Townhouse 1 - Property Id: 313895

It is a brand new townhouse with all new appliances, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and new cooling and heating system.
This new townhouse has two bed rooms, two both rooms and a study room. The living room and master bed rooms have celling fans. The kitchen connected to dining area.
It is a perfect move-in ready townhouse located within walking distance to schools and shopping.
Master bedroom has large master bath and a walk-in closet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6141-townley-ct-mccalla-al/313895
Property Id 313895

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6141 Townley Ct have any available units?
6141 Townley Ct has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6141 Townley Ct have?
Some of 6141 Townley Ct's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 Townley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6141 Townley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 Townley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6141 Townley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 6141 Townley Ct offer parking?
No, 6141 Townley Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6141 Townley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6141 Townley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 Townley Ct have a pool?
No, 6141 Townley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6141 Townley Ct have accessible units?
No, 6141 Townley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 Townley Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6141 Townley Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6141 Townley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6141 Townley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Highland Cliff
3401 Cliff Road South
Birmingham, AL 35204
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW
Birmingham, AL 35215
The Madrid
1927 15th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail
Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr
Birmingham, AL 35212
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct
Center Point, AL 35215
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing
Birmingham, AL 35211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALGadsden, ALJasper, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALWarrior, ALPinson, ALPleasant Grove, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALTarrant, ALMidfield, ALForestdale, ALBessemer, ALLeeds, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in HuntsvilleThe University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College