6141 Townley Ct.

Newcastle Townhouse 1 - Property Id: 313895
It is a brand new townhouse with all new appliances, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and new cooling and heating system.
This new townhouse has two bed rooms, two both rooms and a study room. The living room and master bed rooms have celling fans. The kitchen connected to dining area.
It is a perfect move-in ready townhouse located within walking distance to schools and shopping.
Master bedroom has large master bath and a walk-in closet.
No Pets Allowed
