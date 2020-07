Amenities

Imagine yourself coming home to an Executive Neighborhood and a RESORT style home everyday. This FABULOUS home will enable you to do just that!! The exceptional floor plan gives you space beyond your wildest imagination. Each room is METICULOUSLY designed to accommodate day to day living. An open floor plan, glistening HARDWOOD floors, and a FIRE PLACE, are just a few of the amenities found in this home's Family Room. The Kitchen's counter tops and cabinet space will MESMERIZE you!! The WALK in CLOSET and GARDEN tub in the MASTER bedroom will leave you in complete AWE. The Master Bedroom is SPACIOUS!! Two additional bedrooms and a TWO car GARAGE is just the beginning of what you will find in this COZY home. Don't let this GREAT opportunity pass YOU by!! Schedule your appointment to view this AMAZING home today. The owner this property is a licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of Alabama.