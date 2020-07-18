2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This beautiful end unit with fenced backyard. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with master on the main floor. The open living area is perfect for entertaining and boasts a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and lots of natural light. Stainless appliances in kitchen. Arched pass through from kitchen to living room. Beautiful ceilings accent this home throughout! Hardwood flooring shines throughout the first floor. Parking patio out front large enough for 2cars. Fenced in patio in back with no neighbor behind unit. Small pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $300 pet fee will be charged per approved pet. Resident to verify schools & utility companies - Alabama Power, Birmingham Water & Sewer.