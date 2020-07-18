All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, AL
/
2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1
Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:41 AM

2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1

2464 Ridgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2464 Ridgemont Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful end unit with fenced backyard. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with master on the main floor. The open living area is perfect for entertaining and boasts a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and lots of natural light. Stainless appliances in kitchen. Arched pass through from kitchen to living room. Beautiful ceilings accent this home throughout! Hardwood flooring shines throughout the first floor. Parking patio out front large enough for 2cars. Fenced in patio in back with no neighbor behind unit. Small pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $300 pet fee will be charged per approved pet. Resident to verify schools & utility companies - Alabama Power, Birmingham Water & Sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 have any available units?
2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, AL.
What amenities does 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 have?
Some of 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 offers parking.
Does 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 have a pool?
No, 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2464 Ridgemont Dr - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct
Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir
Birmingham, AL 35215
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail
Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd
Hoover, AL 35216
Parkside
1701 1st Ave
Birmingham, AL 35217
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd
Birmingham, AL 35243

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALGadsden, ALJasper, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALGraysville, AL
Hueytown, ALWarrior, ALPinson, ALPleasant Grove, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALTarrant, ALMidfield, ALForestdale, ALBessemer, ALLeeds, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College