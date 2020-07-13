All apartments in Homewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Abbey at Regent's Walk

Open Now until 6pm
726 Raleigh Court · (205) 293-0093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

726 Raleigh Court, Homewood, AL 35209
West Homewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 705C · Avail. Sep 15

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbey at Regent's Walk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome to The Abbey at Regents Walk, where you can choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes. Surrounded by luxurious spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, you'll find unlimited possibilities to reflect your lifestyle. Discover the many ways to make The Abbey at Regents Walk your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Adminstration Fee; $60 Utility Connection Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $56 Amenity Fee; Liability Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $300 pet fee for pets up to 25 lbs and $500 pet fee for pets 26 - 50 lbs. Please call our leasing office for our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbey at Regent's Walk have any available units?
Abbey at Regent's Walk has a unit available for $1,319 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Abbey at Regent's Walk have?
Some of Abbey at Regent's Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbey at Regent's Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Abbey at Regent's Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abbey at Regent's Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbey at Regent's Walk is pet friendly.
Does Abbey at Regent's Walk offer parking?
Yes, Abbey at Regent's Walk offers parking.
Does Abbey at Regent's Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abbey at Regent's Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbey at Regent's Walk have a pool?
Yes, Abbey at Regent's Walk has a pool.
Does Abbey at Regent's Walk have accessible units?
No, Abbey at Regent's Walk does not have accessible units.
Does Abbey at Regent's Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbey at Regent's Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does Abbey at Regent's Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Abbey at Regent's Walk has units with air conditioning.
