Abbey at Regent's Walk

Lease Length: 7-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Adminstration Fee; $60 Utility Connection Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $56 Amenity Fee; Liability Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $300 pet fee for pets up to 25 lbs and $500 pet fee for pets 26 - 50 lbs. Please call our leasing office for our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for more information.