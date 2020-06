Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Check out this newly renovated home in Jasper with 2 beds and 2 bathroom!!Inside features a granite counter top, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures,you don't wanna miss!! This property also includes a covered porch, a flat lot, and and an extra storage building you will surely enjoy!!! Hurry up and Call us TODAY to set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!