Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Jasper, AL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Jasper should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet.... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 New Prospect Road
1515 New Prospect Road, Jasper, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
New Construction Home for Rent in Jasper, AL...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1525 New Prospect Road
1525 New Prospect Road, Jasper, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
New Construction Home for Rent in Jasper, AL...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1505 New Prospect Road
1505 New Prospect Road, Jasper, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
New construction home for rent in Jasper, AL...

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3209 Thomas Rd
3209 Thomas Rd, Jasper, AL
3 Bedrooms
$810
1008 sqft
This amazing property with 3 beds and 1 bath is located in Jasper!!! All is newly renovated on the inside from granite counter tops to luxury flooring throughout and a wonderful covered porch outside!! What are you waiting for? Call us NOW at

Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1602 14th Avenue East
1602 14th Ave E, Jasper, AL
1 Bedroom
$575
703 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 5 miles of Jasper

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6451 Old Birmingham Hwy
6451 Old Birmingham Hwy, Walker County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$990
1541 sqft
Newly renovated property located in Jasper with 4 beds, 2 bath, Granite Counters, Luxury Flooring , a covered porch and a flat lot! Call us at 205-410-8785!

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
45 Levine St
45 Levine Street, Parrish, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1358 sqft
Check out this newly renovated home in Parrish, It has 3 beds and 1 bathroom, the inside is fully renovated with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint and luxury flooring throughout!!!Don't miss the chance to live in this wonderful home!! Call us
Results within 10 miles of Jasper

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7938 Highway 5
7938 Highway 5, Walker County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Check this newly property located in Nauvoo with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, storage building, a covered porch and a flat lot! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Jasper, AL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Jasper should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Jasper may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Jasper. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

