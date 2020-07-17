222 Castlehill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This wonderful home was built in 2006 in a quiet Cul-de-sac. You will love the open floor plan with main level master suite. The kitchen is well equipped with granite counter-tops,tons of cabinetry,stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Hardwood floors flow from the foyer through the dinning room, kitch, living and master bedroom. you will love the impressive master suite with jetted tub, dual-sink vanity and large walk-in closet.Half bath off the living room.Relax out on the open deck. Upstairs there are another three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. when you step down, you will find there are a large basement & a convenient 2-car garage! Kids will love the play area outside. Nestled within the award-winning Vestavia Hills school system.This might be what you are looking for. Contact Jessica @ 205-510-8115 to schedule a showing.