All apartments in Hoover
Find more places like 222 Castlehill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoover, AL
/
222 Castlehill Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:29 PM

222 Castlehill Drive

222 Castlehill Drive · (205) 510-8115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoover
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

222 Castlehill Drive, Hoover, AL 35226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This wonderful home was built in 2006 in a quiet Cul-de-sac. You will love the open floor plan with main level master suite. The kitchen is well equipped with granite counter-tops,tons of cabinetry,stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Hardwood floors flow from the foyer through the dinning room, kitch, living and master bedroom. you will love the impressive master suite with jetted tub, dual-sink vanity and large walk-in closet.Half bath off the living room.Relax out on the open deck. Upstairs there are another three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. when you step down, you will find there are a large basement & a convenient 2-car garage! Kids will love the play area outside. Nestled within the award-winning Vestavia Hills school system.This might be what you are looking for. Contact Jessica @ 205-510-8115 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Castlehill Drive have any available units?
222 Castlehill Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Castlehill Drive have?
Some of 222 Castlehill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Castlehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 Castlehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Castlehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 222 Castlehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoover.
Does 222 Castlehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 222 Castlehill Drive offers parking.
Does 222 Castlehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Castlehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Castlehill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 222 Castlehill Drive has a pool.
Does 222 Castlehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 222 Castlehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Castlehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Castlehill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Castlehill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Castlehill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 222 Castlehill Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir
Hoover, AL 35216
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir
Hoover, AL 35226
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir
Hoover, AL 35244
Barrington Apartment Homes
5775 Summer Place Pkwy
Hoover, AL 35244
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr
Hoover, AL 35244
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr
Hoover, AL 35216
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr
Hoover, AL 35244

Similar Pages

Hoover 1 BedroomsHoover 2 Bedrooms
Hoover Apartments with BalconiesHoover Apartments with Pools
Hoover Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Gadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALForestdale, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity