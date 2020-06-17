1221 BOUNDARY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious family home in the desirable Beaumont neighborhood just off Valleydale Rd and Hwy 280 in Inverness. This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home features a large family room, dining room, kitchen with island, breakfast room, covered back patio, fenced yard and main level 2 car garage. You'll enjoy morning, afternoon, or evening strolls through the walking trails around Lake Heather, sidewalks, and in the neighborhood park. It is just minutes from Grandview Medical Center, shopping, great schools & restaurants. Come take a look for yourself and you'll fall in love!