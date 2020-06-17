All apartments in Hoover
Find more places like 1221 BOUNDARY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoover, AL
/
1221 BOUNDARY ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:30 AM

1221 BOUNDARY ST

1221 Boundary Street · (205) 447-0643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoover
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1221 Boundary Street, Hoover, AL 35242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious family home in the desirable Beaumont neighborhood just off Valleydale Rd and Hwy 280 in Inverness. This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home features a large family room, dining room, kitchen with island, breakfast room, covered back patio, fenced yard and main level 2 car garage. You'll enjoy morning, afternoon, or evening strolls through the walking trails around Lake Heather, sidewalks, and in the neighborhood park. It is just minutes from Grandview Medical Center, shopping, great schools & restaurants. Come take a look for yourself and you'll fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 BOUNDARY ST have any available units?
1221 BOUNDARY ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1221 BOUNDARY ST have?
Some of 1221 BOUNDARY ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 BOUNDARY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1221 BOUNDARY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 BOUNDARY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1221 BOUNDARY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoover.
Does 1221 BOUNDARY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1221 BOUNDARY ST does offer parking.
Does 1221 BOUNDARY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 BOUNDARY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 BOUNDARY ST have a pool?
No, 1221 BOUNDARY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1221 BOUNDARY ST have accessible units?
No, 1221 BOUNDARY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 BOUNDARY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 BOUNDARY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 BOUNDARY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 BOUNDARY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1221 BOUNDARY ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle
Hoover, AL 35226
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir
Hoover, AL 35216
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln
Hoover, AL 35226
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr
Hoover, AL 35216
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd
Hoover, AL 35216
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway
Hoover, AL 35244
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr
Hoover, AL 35244

Similar Pages

Hoover 1 BedroomsHoover 2 Bedrooms
Hoover Dog Friendly ApartmentsHoover Pet Friendly Places
Hoover Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity