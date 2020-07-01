Amenities

1069 Inverness Cove Way - Very popular Inverness Cove townhome coming soon. Showings start July 7th. One of the larger floor plans with over 2000 sqft! Hardwood floors on the main level, kitchen with granite counter tops, Island and stainless appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms, with separate tub and shower in the master bath. Private rear patio that backs up to woods. Inverness Cove features a neighborhood pool, sidewalks, and lawn maintenance included. More pictures coming soon!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5895549)