Hoover, AL
1069 Inverness Cove Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1069 Inverness Cove Way

1069 Inverness Cove Way · (205) 538-0462 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Hoover
Location

1069 Inverness Cove Way, Hoover, AL 35242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1069 Inverness Cove Way · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2035 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
1069 Inverness Cove Way - Very popular Inverness Cove townhome coming soon. Showings start July 7th. One of the larger floor plans with over 2000 sqft! Hardwood floors on the main level, kitchen with granite counter tops, Island and stainless appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms, with separate tub and shower in the master bath. Private rear patio that backs up to woods. Inverness Cove features a neighborhood pool, sidewalks, and lawn maintenance included. More pictures coming soon!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5895549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 Inverness Cove Way have any available units?
1069 Inverness Cove Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1069 Inverness Cove Way have?
Some of 1069 Inverness Cove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1069 Inverness Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
1069 Inverness Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 Inverness Cove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1069 Inverness Cove Way is pet friendly.
Does 1069 Inverness Cove Way offer parking?
No, 1069 Inverness Cove Way does not offer parking.
Does 1069 Inverness Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1069 Inverness Cove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 Inverness Cove Way have a pool?
Yes, 1069 Inverness Cove Way has a pool.
Does 1069 Inverness Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 1069 Inverness Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 Inverness Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1069 Inverness Cove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1069 Inverness Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1069 Inverness Cove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
