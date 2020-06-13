189 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Homewood, AL
“Throw a fence around Homewood, and you could live your full life here without ever having to leave. It's unusual for a city this size to have all we do: a hospital, elementary to high schools, a college and places for shopping, dining and entertainment.” (- Greg Cobb)
People with no interest in anything else except their small, personal spheres of influence would live a fine life in Homewood without ever leaving it. This nice city of 25,000 people is nestled right next to Birmingham of civil rights fame. Homewood, AL has a small town feel with an upscale overtone on the downtown side of town and a poor-neighbor aura on the more industrialized West side. The city is filled with well-kept parks and neighborhoods, a trendy downtown area of small shops with prices that make you gasp, and a not-so-trendy area filled with thrift stores, pizza joints, title loan shops, and bargain department stores. See more
Finding an apartment in Homewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.