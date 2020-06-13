Apartment List
/
AL
/
homewood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

189 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Homewood, AL

Finding an apartment in Homewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
West Homewood
3 Units Available
Abbey at Regent's Walk
726 Raleigh Court, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$814
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with a variety of floor plans, wood-style flooring and built-in cabinets. Located close to excellent schools, Homewood Park, University of Alabama and plenty of walking and hiking trails.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Homewood
1 Unit Available
401 Woodvale Lane
401 Woodvale Lane, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1191 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in West Homewood! - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Homewood! Move in ready! New carpet and updated bathroom. Living room has hardwood floors and opens to the kitchen and breakfast area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
601 Forrest Dr
601 Forrest Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1364 sqft
601 Forrest Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA house on culdesac in Homewood - This nice house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors, natural light and on a cul-de-sac. Enter the home into the main living space.
Results within 1 mile of Homewood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Industrial Center
65 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$818
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Redmont Park
38 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Glen Iris
4 Units Available
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
30 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Five Points South
6 Units Available
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Glen Iris
Contact for Availability
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$608
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
940 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
4 Units Available
V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
177-D Old Montgomery Hwy
177 Old Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1520 sqft
CONDO for rent in Homewood area near Samford University - Great condo available in the Foxcroft Condominium Buildings featuring 2 large bedrooms & 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1416 sqft
***RENT SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT*** Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split level home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Features 2 brick fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the downstairs den.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Glen Iris
1 Unit Available
649 19TH AVE
649 19th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Stop renting an apartment and check out this charming Southside home with three bedrooms and one full bathroom. This home offers refinished hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and fresh paint.
Results within 5 miles of Homewood
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
Five Points South
3 Units Available
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
43 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$734
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
City Guide for Homewood, AL

“Throw a fence around Homewood, and you could live your full life here without ever having to leave. It's unusual for a city this size to have all we do: a hospital, elementary to high schools, a college and places for shopping, dining and entertainment.” (- Greg Cobb)

People with no interest in anything else except their small, personal spheres of influence would live a fine life in Homewood without ever leaving it. This nice city of 25,000 people is nestled right next to Birmingham of civil rights fame. Homewood, AL has a small town feel with an upscale overtone on the downtown side of town and a poor-neighbor aura on the more industrialized West side. The city is filled with well-kept parks and neighborhoods, a trendy downtown area of small shops with prices that make you gasp, and a not-so-trendy area filled with thrift stores, pizza joints, title loan shops, and bargain department stores. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Homewood, AL

Finding an apartment in Homewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Homewood 1 BedroomsHomewood 2 BedroomsHomewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHomewood 3 BedroomsHomewood Apartments with Balcony
Homewood Apartments with GarageHomewood Apartments with GymHomewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHomewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHomewood Apartments with Parking
Homewood Apartments with PoolHomewood Apartments with Washer-DryerHomewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHomewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Samford UniversityUniversity of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College