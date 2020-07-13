/
142 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Midfield, AL
227 Ridgewood Avenue
227 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$998
1354 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
4801 MAIN ST
4801 Main Street, Brighton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1625 sqft
*** On security system Realtor Showings Only For questions call 1-866-325-8716*** Move-in ready 3BR 2BA brick ranch with an enclosed porch features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring! Fall in love with the bright eat-in kitchen with
6637 Tensaw Ct
6637 Tensaw Court, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1173 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
Belview Heights
5309 Court I
5309 Avenue I, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5309 Court I - Welcome Home to 5309 Court I! This great 2BR/1BA home has a fresh modern paint job, new carpet, kitchen with ample counter space, beautiful flooring, covered front porch, and yard space for backyard BBQ`s.
Results within 5 miles of Midfield
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$768
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
116 5th Way
116 5th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1270 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
2835 Novel Drive
2835 Novel Drive, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,079
1328 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood
Sand Ridge
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.
1017 Avenue G
1017 Avenue G, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1274 sqft
This property located in Bessemer has 3 beds, 2 bath. Newly renovated Granite Counters and luxury flooring throughout!! A Garage, a Sunroom and an extra den! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
Belview Heights
1412 44th Street Ensley
1412 44th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1637 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
633 McShan Dr Hueytown AL 35023
633 Mcshan Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Wonderful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has a carport. The house has wood and tile flooring all throughout. The kitchen has very nice cabinet space, tile flooring, and granite countertops.
3007 20th St N
3007 20th Street North, Hueytown, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
940 sqft
This is a great house for you! Cute inside and out, it features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a bath in between for easy access from each bedroom. The kitchen has been recently updated. Gas heat and gas water heater.
Wylam
313 Memphis St
313 Memphis Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5745898)
Sherman Heights
7441 Canada Ave
7441 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
5 Bedrooms
$975
1736 sqft
Check out this "Property Coming Soon" located in Birmingham! With 5 beds, 2 bath, newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring throughout! A covered porch, a flat lot and a Sunroom! Call us now at 205-410-8785!
Sherman Heights
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!
