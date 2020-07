Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill fire pit hot tub online portal

We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



Begin the next chapter of your life with a home that keeps you both comfortable and inspired. The Brookwood Apartment Homes is here to deliver quality living experience in the form of beautifully upgraded apartments in Homewood, AL. A true gem mere minutes away from Birmingham, our community welcomes you with vacation-inspired amenities, modern interiors, and professional services every day. Pets allowed!



No matter where your plans take you, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are the perfect starting point. The highly convenient address puts you 5 minutes away from Alabama Outdoors and Brookwood Village, as well as 10 minutes from the University of Alabama in Birmingham, the Birmingham Botanical Garden, Birmingham Zoo, and other well-known attractions. If you have anywhere else to go, the easy access to I-280 and I-149 will lea