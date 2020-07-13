/
apartments with pool
84 Apartments for rent in Homewood, AL with pool
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
West Homewood
Abbey at Regent's Walk
726 Raleigh Court, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1560 sqft
Modern apartments with a variety of floor plans, wood-style flooring and built-in cabinets. Located close to excellent schools, Homewood Park, University of Alabama and plenty of walking and hiking trails.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
207 WOODLAND VILLAGE
207 Woodland Vlg, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Location! Location! Location! Great opportunity to rent a condo in the highly sought after area of Homewood. Conveniently located to Samford, UAB,downtown and the award winning Homewood school district. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Homewood
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
39 Units Available
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
60 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
25 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
6 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$768
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Glen Iris
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
257 Units Available
Five Points South
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Glen Iris
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$608
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
940 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Five Points South
1159 14th Avenue S
1159 14th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
Nice 1 Bd/Ba Condo located in Five Points South. What a GREAT location! Just a walk or a bike ride to UAB & downtown. Kitchen has refrigerator & stackable washer/dryer unit included. Enjoy the day in the community pool located onsite.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glen Iris
1300 BEACON PKWY
1300 Beacon Parkway East, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
True resort living in a convenient location available for immediate occupancy! Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and new paint throughout! Enjoy the swimming pool, fitness room and sauna! 24 hour security with covered parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Glen Iris
401 Skyview Dr
401 Skyview Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
720 sqft
Come see this beautiful all-electric condo today! The living room and bedroom are spacious with a clean carpet. Large, walk-in closet off of the master bedroom. Situated in the top building within a quiet, gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Homewood
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$952
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
5 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1306 sqft
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
32 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,097
1332 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
41 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
