32028 Calder Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out this amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bath open and split design home packed with special features around every corner! 3CM slab granite counter tops with under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths, SS appliance package (range, dishwasher and microwave hood),wood floors in living room, ceramic tile in wet areas, Frieze carpet, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closets in Master Suite, Pfister bronze plumbing fixtures, recessed lights, radiant barrier roof decking, R-15 wall and R-38 attic insulation, brick and stucco Acadian style exterior, 30 year shingles, full sod, seasonal landscape pkg, and the list goes on! Upgrades include: Cabinet package, extra recessed lights and exterior fan!! Spanish Fort school district!!