Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:54 AM

32028 Calder Ct

32028 Calder Ct · (251) 214-4727
Location

32028 Calder Ct, Daphne, AL 36527
Timbercreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bath open and split design home packed with special features around every corner! 3CM slab granite counter tops with under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths, SS appliance package (range, dishwasher and microwave hood),wood floors in living room, ceramic tile in wet areas, Frieze carpet, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closets in Master Suite, Pfister bronze plumbing fixtures, recessed lights, radiant barrier roof decking, R-15 wall and R-38 attic insulation, brick and stucco Acadian style exterior, 30 year shingles, full sod, seasonal landscape pkg, and the list goes on! Upgrades include: Cabinet package, extra recessed lights and exterior fan!! Spanish Fort school district!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32028 Calder Ct have any available units?
32028 Calder Ct has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Daphne, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Daphne Rent Report.
What amenities does 32028 Calder Ct have?
Some of 32028 Calder Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32028 Calder Ct currently offering any rent specials?
32028 Calder Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32028 Calder Ct pet-friendly?
No, 32028 Calder Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daphne.
Does 32028 Calder Ct offer parking?
No, 32028 Calder Ct does not offer parking.
Does 32028 Calder Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32028 Calder Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32028 Calder Ct have a pool?
No, 32028 Calder Ct does not have a pool.
Does 32028 Calder Ct have accessible units?
No, 32028 Calder Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 32028 Calder Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32028 Calder Ct has units with dishwashers.
