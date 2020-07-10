Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Daphne, AL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
12 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$954
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Last updated July 10 at 08:03am
7 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
96 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6637 Jackson Square
6637 Jackson Square, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1942 sqft
This updated 3/2 Townhome at the rarely available Jackson Oaks is a must see! - The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Newly painted throughout, a cozy wood fireplace, private courtyard and 2 car carport.

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
9756 Cobham Park Drive
9756 Cobham Park Drive, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2323 sqft
Executive Home for Rent - Building a house or just moving to the area and not ready to buy yet? Wonderful home in very desirable neighborhood with community pool! Beautiful home, freshly painted, well landscaped, wood floors, plantation shutters,

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
27485 Main Street
27485 Main Street, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1797 sqft
Adorable rental home! This home has it all! Hardwood floors - stainless appliances - granite countertops - double vanity in master bath. Fantastic curb appeal - on wooded lot with storage shed and fenced backyard.

Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
33 Summer Oaks Dr
33 Summer Oaks Drive, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo in Summer Oaks! The open living and dining area are located downstairs with 1/2 bath and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs. The bedrooms are located upstairs and are newly carpeted.
Results within 1 mile of Daphne
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
21 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1353 sqft
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Daphne

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
33740 Stables Drive - A, Unit A
33740 Stables Dr, Stapleton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1363 sqft
You will adore living in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Spanish Fort duplex rental home that features an open floor plan, plenty of natural sunlight and fabulous upgrades.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6749 Spaniel Drive
6749 Spaniel Dr, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1551 sqft
BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool.  This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....
Results within 10 miles of Daphne
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
110 Units Available
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
360 DAUPHIN STREET
360 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1 bedroom furnished apartment in an upscale downtown development. Gated Parking. Bedroom, bathroom and laundry downstairs. Spiral staircase up to kitchen & den. Private deck off from the den.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7141 Cannonball Circle
7141 Cannon Ball Cir, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2535 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Custom Built Traditional on 3 acre Estate Lot - Property Id: 316480 Custom Built Traditional on a 3 acre equestrian lot in a gated community. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2535 sq. ft. of living and 515 sq. ft. Double garage.

July 2020 Daphne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Daphne Rent Report. Daphne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Daphne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Daphne rents declined significantly over the past month

Daphne rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Daphne stand at $1,250 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,442 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Daphne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Daphne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Daphne

    As rents have increased moderately in Daphne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Daphne is less affordable for renters.

    • Daphne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,442 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Daphne's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Daphne than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Daphne is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

