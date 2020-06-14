23 Apartments for rent in Daphne, AL with garage
Daphne, AL is home to Jeremy Clark, famous NFL player for the New York Giants. Ready? Hut...hut...be impressed!
Daphne is a small, Southern, charming suburb of Mobile – one of Alabama’s biggest cities. It’s nestled between coast and hills, so its scenery is beautiful – though don’t expect any particularly good hiking here, since no part of the town exceeds 150 feet above sea level. There are about 20,000 people living in Daphne, and most of them are families, who have opted to live the quiet suburban life rather than the more hectic life of Mobile (though it’s hard to call Mobile-living “city-living,” since it’s a pretty small country town itself). If you’re looking for somewhere to move where you’ll know all your neighbors and not be able to go to the grocery store without having to say hi at to at least 3 people you know – Daphne’s the place for you. It’s friendly, family-oriented, safe and very affordable, compared to the rest of the country. See more
Daphne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.