Belforest Villas

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500 (non-refundable and transferable) for up to two dogs or cats, half of the pet fee is required up front and the balance must be paid within 3 months of move-in. $50 (non-refundable and transferable) for birds and fish and must be paid prior to move-in.
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed or weight restrictions do not apply.
Below is a list of pets NOT Accepted at our community:
• Rabbits
• Reptiles
• Rodents
• Exotic Animals
• Ferrets
Cats
restrictions: • Pet owners are responsible for removal of all pet waste. Fine of $25 will be charged for each offense. Multiple offenses (3) will result in removal of the pet from the property or eviction if the pet is not removed.
• Current shot records are required upon move-in, as well at renewal