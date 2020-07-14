All apartments in Daphne
Daphne, AL
Belforest Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Belforest Villas

8964 Rand Avenue · (251) 276-5683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL 36526

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9201 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 8207 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 9207 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9303 · Avail. now

$1,255

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Unit 5303 · Avail. now

$1,255

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Unit 6305 · Avail. now

$1,255

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7207 · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Unit 7201 · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Unit 3207 · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belforest Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
package receiving
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
volleyball court
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably. Our convenient location near Target puts you right where you want to be in Daphne, with plenty of great dining, shopping, and recreation opportunities just around the corner. Stop searching and start living. Call Belforest Villas home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 administration
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500 (non-refundable and transferable) for up to two dogs or cats, half of the pet fee is required up front and the balance must be paid within 3 months of move-in. $50 (non-refundable and transferable) for birds and fish and must be paid prior to move-in.
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed or weight restrictions do not apply. Below is a list of pets NOT Accepted at our community: • Rabbits • Reptiles • Rodents • Exotic Animals • Ferrets
Cats
restrictions: • Pet owners are responsible for removal of all pet waste. Fine of $25 will be charged for each offense. Multiple offenses (3) will result in removal of the pet from the property or eviction if the pet is not removed. • Current shot records are required upon move-in, as well at renewal
Storage Details: Select units have extra storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belforest Villas have any available units?
Belforest Villas has 91 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Daphne, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Daphne Rent Report.
What amenities does Belforest Villas have?
Some of Belforest Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belforest Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Belforest Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belforest Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Belforest Villas is pet friendly.
Does Belforest Villas offer parking?
Yes, Belforest Villas offers parking.
Does Belforest Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belforest Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belforest Villas have a pool?
Yes, Belforest Villas has a pool.
Does Belforest Villas have accessible units?
No, Belforest Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Belforest Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belforest Villas has units with dishwashers.
