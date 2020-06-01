All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 105 Beasley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, AL
/
105 Beasley Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:35 PM

105 Beasley Drive

105 Beasley Drive · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

105 Beasley Drive, Concord, AL 35023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1751 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Walk into an open and bright living, separate dining room, and a spacious kitchen! There are new stainless steel appliances and a pass-through to the second living room. The laundry room is off of the kitchen in this one-level home. The master bathroom has a newly updated stand-up shower. You don't want to miss this home in Concord, apply today!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

This property does qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Beasley Drive have any available units?
105 Beasley Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Beasley Drive have?
Some of 105 Beasley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Beasley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Beasley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Beasley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Beasley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 105 Beasley Drive offer parking?
No, 105 Beasley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 105 Beasley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Beasley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Beasley Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Beasley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Beasley Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Beasley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Beasley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Beasley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Beasley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Beasley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 105 Beasley Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALHueytown, ALPleasant Grove, ALAdamsville, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALForestdale, AL
Graysville, ALHelena, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALBrook Highland, ALCenter Point, ALCalera, ALWarrior, ALJasper, ALPinson, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity