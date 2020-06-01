105 Beasley Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!

Walk into an open and bright living, separate dining room, and a spacious kitchen! There are new stainless steel appliances and a pass-through to the second living room. The laundry room is off of the kitchen in this one-level home. The master bathroom has a newly updated stand-up shower. You don't want to miss this home in Concord, apply today!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.



This property does qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.