333 Quail Hollow Road

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Welcome to Warrior! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has high ceilings and an updated kitchen! Enjoy stainless steel appliances, direct access to the laundry room, a tin back splash, and a 5 burner flat-top stove for family dinners! This Southern Charmer has a fenced-in backyard and covered back porch as well!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.