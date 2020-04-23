All apartments in Blount County
333 Quail Hollow Road
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:24 PM

333 Quail Hollow Road

333 Quail Hollow Rd · (205) 433-0170
Location

333 Quail Hollow Rd, Blount County, AL 35180

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,215

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Welcome to Warrior! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has high ceilings and an updated kitchen! Enjoy stainless steel appliances, direct access to the laundry room, a tin back splash, and a 5 burner flat-top stove for family dinners! This Southern Charmer has a fenced-in backyard and covered back porch as well!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Quail Hollow Road have any available units?
333 Quail Hollow Road has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 Quail Hollow Road have?
Some of 333 Quail Hollow Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Quail Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
333 Quail Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Quail Hollow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Quail Hollow Road is pet friendly.
Does 333 Quail Hollow Road offer parking?
No, 333 Quail Hollow Road does not offer parking.
Does 333 Quail Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Quail Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Quail Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 333 Quail Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 333 Quail Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 333 Quail Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Quail Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Quail Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Quail Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Quail Hollow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
