Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM
154 Apartments for rent in Minor, AL📍
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
3322 Bonds Avenue
3322 Bonds Avenue, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1392 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Welcome to this 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home in Birmingham.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
3001 Highland Drive
3001 Highland Drive, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
2997 Canoles Ave
2997 Canoles Avenue, Minor, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,035
1775 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Birmingham with 4 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building,a sun room, Fully Fenced Yard and a car port! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!
Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
1024 Minor Dr
1024 Minor Street, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in quiet neighborhood. Utilities not included. No pets. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $875/month rent. $875 security deposit required.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Smithfield Estates
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Wylam
5540, #7 Main
5540 7th Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$2,196
1550 sqft
6 Offices, reception area and break room. West side of Dothan in nice strip center with Goldfingers and Palm Beach Tan.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
1618 51st St
1618 51st Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1305 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath home with LARGE kitchen, dining room, three bedrooms, full bath with half bath in the master bedroom. Beautiful hardwoods and tons of living space. This property is all-electric. No appliances included.
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
204 Hilltop Drive
204 Hilltop Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
311 13th Place
311 13th Place, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1787 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1207 7th Avenue
1207 7th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1362 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2109 Pershing Road
2109 Pershing Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1539 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
921 Keystone Circle
921 Keystone Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1463 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 3 bedroom/ 1.
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
5405 Valleyview Trail
5405 Valleyview Trail, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1376 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
116 5th Way
116 5th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1270 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
917 Heflin Avenue West
917 Heflin Avenue West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1104 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2501 Oak Leaf Drive
2501 Oak Leaf Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
There is new flooring throughout this spacious home! All 3 bedrooms have no carpet, large sizes, and plenty of closet space. The master has a private bathroom with a stand-up shower. The kitchen is eat-in with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Ensley
3501 Avenue D
3501 Avenue D Alley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1480 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
936 Keystone Circle
936 Keystone Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1952 sqft
Enter into a grand living and dining space with a sunken living room, wood slatted ceiling, and direct access to the fenced in back porch, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has been updated with all black appliances, and a rock faced back-splash.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
1208 Oakley Drive
1208 Oakley Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1404 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2000 Cherry Avenue
2000 Cherry Avenue, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1300 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
321 2nd Avenue South
321 2nd Ave, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1377 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Minor area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, The University of Alabama, Birmingham Southern College, Jefferson State Community College, and Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Minor from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
