901 Meadowbrook Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

New On The Market! Too Freakin' Cute! Better Hurry To See This One!! - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! New Fresh Colors! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. You are sure to love the beautiful hardwood flooring that runs throughout most of the home. The large living room/dining room features lots of natural light. The kitchen offers great cabinet and counter space. Convenient laundry room located off the kitchen. 3 nice bedrooms with great closet space. Nice outdoor space for hosting family and friends. This is the best property for the price. You will want to rent this one for sure. If you have viewed our properties before, you know they go fast so you better get to this one quickly!



Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review.



(RLNE5759548)