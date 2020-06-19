All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

901 Meadowbrook Drive

901 Meadowbrook Drive · (205) 739-9170
Location

901 Meadowbrook Drive, Birmingham, AL 35215
Roebuck

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 901 Meadowbrook Drive · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
New On The Market! Too Freakin' Cute! Better Hurry To See This One!! - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! New Fresh Colors! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. You are sure to love the beautiful hardwood flooring that runs throughout most of the home. The large living room/dining room features lots of natural light. The kitchen offers great cabinet and counter space. Convenient laundry room located off the kitchen. 3 nice bedrooms with great closet space. Nice outdoor space for hosting family and friends. This is the best property for the price. You will want to rent this one for sure. If you have viewed our properties before, you know they go fast so you better get to this one quickly!

Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review.

(RLNE5759548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
901 Meadowbrook Drive has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 901 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 Meadowbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 901 Meadowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 901 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 901 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 901 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 901 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 901 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Meadowbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
