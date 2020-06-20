All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

824 86th Place South

824 86th Place South · (205) 433-0170
Location

824 86th Place South, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2418 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a split level 4BR, 2BA home that features a spacious living room, a dining area and nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets. A lush backyard that's perfect for entertaining. This home has everything!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 86th Place South have any available units?
824 86th Place South has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 824 86th Place South currently offering any rent specials?
824 86th Place South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 86th Place South pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 86th Place South is pet friendly.
Does 824 86th Place South offer parking?
No, 824 86th Place South does not offer parking.
Does 824 86th Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 86th Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 86th Place South have a pool?
No, 824 86th Place South does not have a pool.
Does 824 86th Place South have accessible units?
No, 824 86th Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 824 86th Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 86th Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 86th Place South have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 86th Place South does not have units with air conditioning.
