Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

7315 1st Avenue South

7315 1st Avenue South · (205) 739-9170
Location

7315 1st Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35206
Eastlake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7315 1st Avenue South · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1218 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3BR 1 BA - New On The Market AND Renovated!! Better Hurry!! - Charming craftsman style home with great curb appeal on a quiet neighborhood street. This spacious home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. You are sure to love the hardwood flooring that runs throughout most of the home. The huge living room is flooded with natural light and a lovely fireplace with built-in shelving. The lovely kitchen features updated cabinets and countertops. 3 large bedrooms with great closet space. Spacious laundry room. Nice backyard. This is the best property for the price. If you have viewed our properties before, you know they go fast so you better get to this one quickly!!

Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review.

(RLNE5653881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 1st Avenue South have any available units?
7315 1st Avenue South has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 7315 1st Avenue South have?
Some of 7315 1st Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 1st Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
7315 1st Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 1st Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 7315 1st Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 7315 1st Avenue South offer parking?
No, 7315 1st Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 7315 1st Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 1st Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 1st Avenue South have a pool?
No, 7315 1st Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 7315 1st Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 7315 1st Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 1st Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 1st Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
