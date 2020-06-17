7315 1st Avenue South

Amenities

3BR 1 BA - New On The Market AND Renovated!! Better Hurry!! - Charming craftsman style home with great curb appeal on a quiet neighborhood street. This spacious home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. You are sure to love the hardwood flooring that runs throughout most of the home. The huge living room is flooded with natural light and a lovely fireplace with built-in shelving. The lovely kitchen features updated cabinets and countertops. 3 large bedrooms with great closet space. Spacious laundry room. Nice backyard. This is the best property for the price. If you have viewed our properties before, you know they go fast so you better get to this one quickly!!



Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review.



