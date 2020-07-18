All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 6820 Division Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
6820 Division Avenue
Last updated June 30 2020 at 12:41 AM

6820 Division Avenue

6820 Division Avenue · (205) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6820 Division Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35206
Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$725

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove
Microwave

This home features laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and in the bathrooms, carpet flooring in the bedrooms, and hardwood in the living room. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Street Parking
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Division Avenue have any available units?
6820 Division Avenue has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820 Division Avenue have?
Some of 6820 Division Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Division Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Division Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Division Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6820 Division Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 6820 Division Avenue offer parking?
No, 6820 Division Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6820 Division Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 Division Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Division Avenue have a pool?
No, 6820 Division Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6820 Division Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6820 Division Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Division Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6820 Division Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6820 Division Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir
Birmingham, AL 35215
Highland Cliff
3401 Cliff Road South
Birmingham, AL 35204
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243
Park Place
600 24th St N
Birmingham, AL 35203
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy
Birmingham, AL 35235
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35222
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Caldwell Parc
2312 Highland Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35205

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Apartments with PoolsBirmingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Birmingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Center Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Five Points SouthGlen IrisForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkSouth Eastlake
Crestwood SouthCrestline

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
The University of Alabama
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity