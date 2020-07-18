6820 Division Avenue

Amenities
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove
Microwave
This home features laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and in the bathrooms, carpet flooring in the bedrooms, and hardwood in the living room. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Street Parking
Fenced Yard
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.