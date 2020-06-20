All apartments in Birmingham
1753 Tall Oak Cir

1753 Tall Oak Circle ·
Location

1753 Tall Oak Circle, Birmingham, AL 35235
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 1753 Tall Oak Circle!
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living area. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinets. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the lease for approved pets.
Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Tall Oak Cir have any available units?
1753 Tall Oak Cir has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 1753 Tall Oak Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Tall Oak Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Tall Oak Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 Tall Oak Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1753 Tall Oak Cir offer parking?
No, 1753 Tall Oak Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1753 Tall Oak Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 Tall Oak Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Tall Oak Cir have a pool?
No, 1753 Tall Oak Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1753 Tall Oak Cir have accessible units?
No, 1753 Tall Oak Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Tall Oak Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 Tall Oak Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 Tall Oak Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1753 Tall Oak Cir has units with air conditioning.
