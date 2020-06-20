All apartments in Auburn
Location

926 Harvard Place, Auburn, AL 36830
Central Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
926 Harvard Place - 926 Harvard Place Available 08/10/20 Residences at Central Park - This property has a great open concept. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances and opens up to the living room. The bedrooms each have their own bathrooms. The back patio is covered and has a storage closet. The property is on the end of the town homes which is great for privacy.

Please call Plains Properties @ (334) 209-1120 for more information or email propertyontheplains@gmail.com

(RLNE2951175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Harvard Place have any available units?
926 Harvard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, AL.
Is 926 Harvard Place currently offering any rent specials?
926 Harvard Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Harvard Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Harvard Place is pet friendly.
Does 926 Harvard Place offer parking?
No, 926 Harvard Place does not offer parking.
Does 926 Harvard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Harvard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Harvard Place have a pool?
No, 926 Harvard Place does not have a pool.
Does 926 Harvard Place have accessible units?
No, 926 Harvard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Harvard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 Harvard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 Harvard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 Harvard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
