718 N Gay Street B Available 08/10/20 Cornerstone Condo Available Fall 2020 and Could Be Available Sooner If Needed! - While the property is listed as available for rent this August, a sooner move in date beginning now could be arranged. Please contact our office for more details.



The condo is located very close to campus and downtown Auburn. It has a large living room with lament flooring. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space with granite counter tops and all appliances. The two upstairs master bedrooms are huge and can fit all your furnishing needs. Unit has a full size laundry room.



To schedule a showing, please contact Hayley Management Company at 334-826-7777 or email questions to info@hayleymanagement.com



(RLNE3869457)