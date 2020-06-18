All apartments in Auburn
650 Dekalb St Unit 1403
650 Dekalb St Unit 1403

650 DeKalb St · No Longer Available
Location

650 DeKalb St, Auburn, AL 36830
Creekside of Auburn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 Available 08/01/20 Wow New Price!! Now Leasing Fall 2020 ---- 5 Bedroom @ Creekside! - Now available for Fall 2020 at the gated Creekside Community! Great 5 bedroom/ 5 bathroom ManorHome located near the clubhouse in the heart of the community. Creekside has incredible amenities such as 3 tier resort style pool, state of the art fitness center, tanning salon, tennis court, volleyball court, bocce ball court, game room, computer center, high speed internet included + tiger transit pick up

(RLNE5300353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 have any available units?
650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, AL.
What amenities does 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 have?
Some of 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403's amenities include gym, pool, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 currently offering any rent specials?
650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 pet-friendly?
No, 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 offer parking?
No, 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 does not offer parking.
Does 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 have a pool?
Yes, 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 has a pool.
Does 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 have accessible units?
No, 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 does not have units with air conditioning.
