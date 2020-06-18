Amenities
650 Dekalb St Unit 1403 Available 08/01/20 Wow New Price!! Now Leasing Fall 2020 ---- 5 Bedroom @ Creekside! - Now available for Fall 2020 at the gated Creekside Community! Great 5 bedroom/ 5 bathroom ManorHome located near the clubhouse in the heart of the community. Creekside has incredible amenities such as 3 tier resort style pool, state of the art fitness center, tanning salon, tennis court, volleyball court, bocce ball court, game room, computer center, high speed internet included + tiger transit pick up
(RLNE5300353)