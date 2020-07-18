Amenities

447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 Available 08/14/20 Longleaf Villas #204 - Longleaf Villas is located on West Longleaf Drive south of Auburn University’s main campus and near the vet school. Built in 2002, this lovely gated lake-front condominium complex features a three bedroom two bath unit. This large condo has an open concept with a spacious living room that is open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and a laundry area with washer and dryer included! All of the appliances are whte and there is tile flooring. The bedrooms are quite large with natural light, spacious closets, and bathrooms with lots of cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms and living room have tan carpet. Just off the den there is a screened porch with even more storage. Garbage, interior pest control, water and sewer are included in the rent. This unit is a no pet unit.



No Pets Allowed



