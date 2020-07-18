All apartments in Auburn
447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204

447 West Longleaf Drive · (334) 887-8777
Location

447 West Longleaf Drive, Auburn, AL 36832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 Available 08/14/20 Longleaf Villas #204 - Longleaf Villas is located on West Longleaf Drive south of Auburn University’s main campus and near the vet school. Built in 2002, this lovely gated lake-front condominium complex features a three bedroom two bath unit. This large condo has an open concept with a spacious living room that is open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and a laundry area with washer and dryer included! All of the appliances are whte and there is tile flooring. The bedrooms are quite large with natural light, spacious closets, and bathrooms with lots of cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms and living room have tan carpet. Just off the den there is a screened porch with even more storage. Garbage, interior pest control, water and sewer are included in the rent. This unit is a no pet unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5439416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 have any available units?
447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 have?
Some of 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 currently offering any rent specials?
447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 pet-friendly?
No, 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 offer parking?
No, 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 does not offer parking.
Does 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 have a pool?
No, 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 does not have a pool.
Does 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 have accessible units?
No, 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
