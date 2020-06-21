All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

447 W. Longleaf Drive #806

447 West Longleaf Drive · (334) 209-1120
Location

447 West Longleaf Drive, Auburn, AL 36832

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 Available 08/10/20 Three Bedroom/2 Bathroom at Longleaf Villas Available This August! - This property will not last long! Longleaf Villas is a gated community located off West Longleaf Drive. Neighborhood pool is amazing for cooling off in the hot southern days. Other community amenities of the neighborhood include BBQ area, club house, exercise room, play ground, and a gazebo. Utilities included are water, basic cable, and internet. Rooms are perfect in size. The living room is huge with a great view outdoors through the large sliding glass door. Balcony is screened-in and awesome for staying in the shade while catching fresh air.

Call 334-209-1120 for more info or to view the property. We can also we reached through the following email: propertyontheplains@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3595172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 have any available units?
447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 have?
Some of 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 currently offering any rent specials?
447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 pet-friendly?
No, 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 offer parking?
No, 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 does not offer parking.
Does 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 have a pool?
Yes, 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 has a pool.
Does 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 have accessible units?
No, 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 does not have accessible units.
Does 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 does not have units with air conditioning.
