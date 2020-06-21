Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool playground clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access

447 W. Longleaf Drive #806 Available 08/10/20 Three Bedroom/2 Bathroom at Longleaf Villas Available This August! - This property will not last long! Longleaf Villas is a gated community located off West Longleaf Drive. Neighborhood pool is amazing for cooling off in the hot southern days. Other community amenities of the neighborhood include BBQ area, club house, exercise room, play ground, and a gazebo. Utilities included are water, basic cable, and internet. Rooms are perfect in size. The living room is huge with a great view outdoors through the large sliding glass door. Balcony is screened-in and awesome for staying in the shade while catching fresh air.



Call 334-209-1120 for more info or to view the property. We can also we reached through the following email: propertyontheplains@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3595172)