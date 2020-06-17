All apartments in Auburn
Auburn, AL
4118 Creekwater Crossing
4118 Creekwater Crossing

4118 Creekwater Xing · (334) 319-4724
Location

4118 Creekwater Xing, Auburn, AL 36832

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4118 Creekwater Crossing · Avail. now

$2,400

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2630 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
UNIQUE PARKERSON'S MILL HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW! - This traditional southern style architecture home with large front porches, colonial style exterior columns, shutters, & historic trim offers ample space for a family. Custom finishes include highlighted cabinets, hickory wood floors, and decorative backslash in kitchen. The kitchen has an eat-in breakfast area, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. The master has a walk-in-closet, a dual vanity, ceramic tiled glass shower, and garden tub. The covered back porch opens up to the cover back yard. The school zone is AUBURN EARLY EDUCATION/OGLETREE.

For more information call Hayley Management Company at 334-826-7777 or email questions to info@hayleymanagement.com

(RLNE3928532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Creekwater Crossing have any available units?
4118 Creekwater Crossing has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4118 Creekwater Crossing have?
Some of 4118 Creekwater Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Creekwater Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Creekwater Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Creekwater Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 Creekwater Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 4118 Creekwater Crossing offer parking?
No, 4118 Creekwater Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 4118 Creekwater Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Creekwater Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Creekwater Crossing have a pool?
No, 4118 Creekwater Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Creekwater Crossing have accessible units?
No, 4118 Creekwater Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Creekwater Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 Creekwater Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 Creekwater Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 4118 Creekwater Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
