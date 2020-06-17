4118 Creekwater Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UNIQUE PARKERSON'S MILL HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW! - This traditional southern style architecture home with large front porches, colonial style exterior columns, shutters, & historic trim offers ample space for a family. Custom finishes include highlighted cabinets, hickory wood floors, and decorative backslash in kitchen. The kitchen has an eat-in breakfast area, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. The master has a walk-in-closet, a dual vanity, ceramic tiled glass shower, and garden tub. The covered back porch opens up to the cover back yard. The school zone is AUBURN EARLY EDUCATION/OGLETREE.



For more information call Hayley Management Company at 334-826-7777 or email questions to info@hayleymanagement.com



(RLNE3928532)