Amenities

parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

316 Genelda Unit #27 Available 08/01/20 Efficiency Apartment Close to AU Campus - Location, Location! Village Studio Apartments are efficiency apartments located 1 block off Magnolia Ave behind the Chic Filet. Apartment comes with 1 parking space. Full kitchen and bath plus built in desk. Common area has grilling area.

These units do not last - call us today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2362324)