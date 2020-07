Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities

If you love to entertain or just appreciate the extra space, this gorgeous home is right for you. Formal living & dining area as well as additional eating & living space off the kitchen. SS appliances, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms, double vanities in both full bathrooms,jetted tub in master bath, LG deck in the backyard; the list goes on & on. Apply now at: https://tinyurl.com/rjbvtyw