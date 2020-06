Amenities

8403 Duben Avenue Available 07/01/20 Amberwood Park: Homey Townhouse with Fenced Backyard - This 3BD/2.5BA home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious living room and dining area looking out to the fenced backyard for ample privacy. The kitchen includes plenty of counter space with the addition of an island as well as storage space with a large pantry. The upstairs features a bright lofted area with hardwood flooring and beautifully designed bedrooms with NEW carpet. The master includes a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Two car garage. W/D in unit. Dogs allowed on approval.



