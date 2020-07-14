All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Driftwood Apartments

7101 Weimer Rd · (478) 236-6826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7101 Weimer Rd, Anchorage, AK 99502
Sand Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 21 · Avail. Jul 17

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Driftwood Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
If you’re in the market for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s cozy, clean, and convenient to many amenities, check out Driftwood Apartment Homes. We’re located in a peaceful neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Anchorage offers much natural beauty and adventure as well as big-city, modern conveniences.

You’ll love our one-bedroom apartments that are perfect for professionals, students or couples. Release that inner chef in your modern kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, a deep sink, and an energy-efficient appliance package. Spacious closets provide lots of room for your belongings, and our large, bright windows invite in plenty of natural light.

Whenever you have a question or concern, our onsite friendly management team is always ready to help. We’re all about convenience with our 24-hour emergency maintenance staff and online payment and service request portal. Skip trips to the laundromat with our onsite laundry facilities an

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 OR one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25-$30
restrictions: Pit Bull/Pit Bull Mix, American Pit bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepard, Wolf Hybirds, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, American Bull Dog and Akita
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Spots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Driftwood Apartments have any available units?
Driftwood Apartments has 3 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Driftwood Apartments have?
Some of Driftwood Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Driftwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Driftwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Driftwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Driftwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Driftwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Driftwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Driftwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Driftwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Driftwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Driftwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Driftwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Driftwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Driftwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Driftwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
