Driftwood Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking guest parking

If you’re in the market for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s cozy, clean, and convenient to many amenities, check out Driftwood Apartment Homes. We’re located in a peaceful neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Anchorage offers much natural beauty and adventure as well as big-city, modern conveniences.



You’ll love our one-bedroom apartments that are perfect for professionals, students or couples. Release that inner chef in your modern kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, a deep sink, and an energy-efficient appliance package. Spacious closets provide lots of room for your belongings, and our large, bright windows invite in plenty of natural light.



Whenever you have a question or concern, our onsite friendly management team is always ready to help. We’re all about convenience with our 24-hour emergency maintenance staff and online payment and service request portal. Skip trips to the laundromat with our onsite laundry facilities an