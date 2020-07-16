All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

5217 Sleepy Meadow Place

5217 Sleepy Meadow Place · (907) 562-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5217 Sleepy Meadow Place, Anchorage, AK 99507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place · Avail. Sep 9

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5217 Sleepy Meadow Place Available 09/09/20 3 Bedroom South Anchorage Condo! - Built in 2002, this condo has 3 beds, 2 baths, a 2 stall garage, and 1369 sq. ft. Conveniently located near UAA, parks, and the medical district. Pets allowed on approval. Photos of a similar unit.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5019330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place have any available units?
5217 Sleepy Meadow Place has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Sleepy Meadow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place offers parking.
Does 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place have a pool?
No, 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place have accessible units?
No, 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 Sleepy Meadow Place does not have units with air conditioning.
