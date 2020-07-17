All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like 4680 piper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
4680 piper
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

4680 piper

4680 Piper Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4680 Piper Street, Anchorage, AK 99507

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Piper Place - Property Id: 266762

This apartment is superbly located. It is near the end of the road that terminates at Campbell Creek. You have nearly immediate access to trails and forest. It is also very close to the Universites and Hospitals.
There are three bedrooms in this upper flat. There is a huge walk in closet in the master BR, which connects to the master bath. The other bedrooms are standard. This unit has an upgraded stove, brand new washer/dryer, and dishwasher. The entire unit has been carpeted new. The main living area has vaulted ceilings, a deck, and fireplace, The kitchen and master bath have new ceramic tile.
There is a one car garage that has been redone as well. It has in home access.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266762
Property Id 266762

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4680 piper have any available units?
4680 piper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 4680 piper have?
Some of 4680 piper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4680 piper currently offering any rent specials?
4680 piper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4680 piper pet-friendly?
No, 4680 piper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 4680 piper offer parking?
Yes, 4680 piper offers parking.
Does 4680 piper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4680 piper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4680 piper have a pool?
No, 4680 piper does not have a pool.
Does 4680 piper have accessible units?
No, 4680 piper does not have accessible units.
Does 4680 piper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4680 piper has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99507
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99502
The Glen
1200 Columbine Ct
Anchorage, AK 99508
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99508
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy
Anchorage, AK 99577
Russian Jack
4545 Reka Dr
Anchorage, AK 99508
Driftwood Apartments
7101 Weimer Rd
Anchorage, AK 99502

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconiesAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fishhook, AKMeadow Lakes, AK
Lakes, AK
Wasilla, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage