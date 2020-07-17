4680 piper

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Piper Place



This apartment is superbly located. It is near the end of the road that terminates at Campbell Creek. You have nearly immediate access to trails and forest. It is also very close to the Universites and Hospitals.

There are three bedrooms in this upper flat. There is a huge walk in closet in the master BR, which connects to the master bath. The other bedrooms are standard. This unit has an upgraded stove, brand new washer/dryer, and dishwasher. The entire unit has been carpeted new. The main living area has vaulted ceilings, a deck, and fireplace, The kitchen and master bath have new ceramic tile.

There is a one car garage that has been redone as well. It has in home access.

No Pets Allowed



