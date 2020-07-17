1717 Hiland Rd

Amenities
Eagle River Home with Mountain Views! - If you are looking for privacy and beautiful mountain views, you found it! This 3 bedroom single family ranch home sits on over 3 acres and includes a huge open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with fireplace and soaking tub. Call or text to schedule your showing today!
Income Requirement: $4200 per month
Deposit due within 24 hours of signing lease: $2100
Pets: On approval
*Please note, this home is up Hiland Rd in Eagle River with a long driveway, and therefore a 4 wheel/all wheel drive vehicle would be most realistic. Home is in avalanche zone.*
(RLNE5886703)