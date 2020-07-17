1717 Hiland Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Eagle River Home with Mountain Views! - If you are looking for privacy and beautiful mountain views, you found it! This 3 bedroom single family ranch home sits on over 3 acres and includes a huge open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with fireplace and soaking tub. Call or text to schedule your showing today!



Income Requirement: $4200 per month

Deposit due within 24 hours of signing lease: $2100

Pets: On approval



*Please note, this home is up Hiland Rd in Eagle River with a long driveway, and therefore a 4 wheel/all wheel drive vehicle would be most realistic. Home is in avalanche zone.*



