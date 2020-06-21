1655 Sitka Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking guest parking

Available 07/01/20 Three bedroom condo near UAA and hospitals - Property Id: 290372



This second floor condominium is a great location for students attending UAA, small families, or medical professionals working at any of the three Anchorage hospitals. It is close to downtown, and Chester Creek trail. Has updated appliances and laminate floors throughout the whole apartment.



Need to know:

1) There are three bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

2) There's a fireplace, porch with storage closet, and extra locked storage closet downstairs separate from apartment

3) There's one covered parking space under carport with block heater plug-in with plenty of free guest parking

4) Master bedroom has walk in closet

5) Washer/dryer in unit

6) Basic cable, water, trash, landscaping, snow removal, and gas included in monthly rent

7) Secured entryway

8) Consider small pet on approval (under 25 lbs) and will require pet cleaning fee of $300 and monthly pet rent of $25 in addition to rent

9) Absolutely no smoking on the property

