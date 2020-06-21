All apartments in Anchorage
1655 Sitka Street
1655 Sitka Street

1655 Sitka Street · (907) 317-3220
Location

1655 Sitka Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1600 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 989 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
guest parking
Available 07/01/20 Three bedroom condo near UAA and hospitals - Property Id: 290372

This second floor condominium is a great location for students attending UAA, small families, or medical professionals working at any of the three Anchorage hospitals. It is close to downtown, and Chester Creek trail. Has updated appliances and laminate floors throughout the whole apartment.

Need to know:
1) There are three bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
2) There's a fireplace, porch with storage closet, and extra locked storage closet downstairs separate from apartment
3) There's one covered parking space under carport with block heater plug-in with plenty of free guest parking
4) Master bedroom has walk in closet
5) Washer/dryer in unit
6) Basic cable, water, trash, landscaping, snow removal, and gas included in monthly rent
7) Secured entryway
8) Consider small pet on approval (under 25 lbs) and will require pet cleaning fee of $300 and monthly pet rent of $25 in addition to rent
9) Absolutely no smoking on the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290372
Property Id 290372

(RLNE5819505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Sitka Street have any available units?
1655 Sitka Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Sitka Street have?
Some of 1655 Sitka Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Sitka Street currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Sitka Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Sitka Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Sitka Street is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Sitka Street offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Sitka Street does offer parking.
Does 1655 Sitka Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 Sitka Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Sitka Street have a pool?
No, 1655 Sitka Street does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Sitka Street have accessible units?
No, 1655 Sitka Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Sitka Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Sitka Street has units with dishwashers.
