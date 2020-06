Amenities

Awesome top floor 2-3 bedroom Appartment for rent in this cool ole duplex cabin. located in airport heights. View of the mountains. Awesome yard. quite a bit of parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. Seeking professional couple or a couple friends to be roommates. Must have qualified income and decent credit. Call me anytime -Beau 907-382-1921