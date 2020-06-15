Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11439 Spyglass Hill Circle Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Condo in South Anchorage w/Fenced Yard! - Built in 2003, this home has 2 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1592 sq. ft. Located in a private neighborhood, this home features an open floor plan, bamboo floors, a washer/dryer in the unit, and a fireplace. Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE4779953)