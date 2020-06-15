All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

11439 Spyglass Hill Circle

11439 Spyglass Hill Circle · (907) 562-0291
Location

11439 Spyglass Hill Circle, Anchorage, AK 99515

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle · Avail. Jul 8

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Condo in South Anchorage w/Fenced Yard! - Built in 2003, this home has 2 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1592 sq. ft. Located in a private neighborhood, this home features an open floor plan, bamboo floors, a washer/dryer in the unit, and a fireplace. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4779953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle have any available units?
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle have?
Some of 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle does offer parking.
Does 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle have a pool?
No, 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11439 Spyglass Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
